Leslie L. Schneider
Leslie L. Schneider

September 1, 1941-May 1, 2020

Leslie L. Schneider passed away May 1, 2020 at his home with his family around him. He was under the comforting care of Aspirus Hospice. Les was born to Mildred (Dreyer) and Louis Schneider September 1, 1941 in Davenport, IA.

Les attended Wheatland Community schools and graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield, IA with a BA in economics and business. He served in the army with a tour in Viet Nam. Upon returning home he took a position with JI Case and married Evelyn Graulich in 1969. His career with Case brought them from Burlington, IA to Bettendorf, IA, to Wausau, WI, to Fargo, ND and back to the IA Quad Cities before returning to Wausau for retirement. Throughout the years Les enjoyed participating in softball, golf and bowling.

Les is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughter Elizabeth Schneider (Dan Frederick), Grandson Reece Frederick, son David Schneider, sister Sharon (Dwaine) Albers.

A memorial service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 30 at 4:30 PM. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service with social distancing starting at 3:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Committee on Relief or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
SEP
30
Memorial service
04:30 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
