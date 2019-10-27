Home

Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
(309)764-6781
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
Lester W. Umland


1933 - 2019
Lester W. Umland Obituary

Lester W. Umland

March 4, 1933-October 26, 2019

MOLINE-Lester W. Umland, 86, of Moline, IL, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home.

Services will be Wednesday, October 30th, at 12-Noon, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a two-hour visitation prior to the services beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.

Memorials may be made to Honor Flights of the Quad Cities, or to the .

Lester was born in Moline on March 4, 1933, son of Walter and Elizabeth (Gamtau) Umland. On June 2, 1956, in Davenport, IA, he married Patricia Schroeder who survives.

He graduated from Moline High School and Devry Technical Institute of Electronics. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Germany. Lester was employed by McLaughlin Body Company for 37 years, retiring in 1990. He and Patricia loved traveling, and enjoyed several cruises. After the war, he took his wife on a memorable trip back to Germany. He enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, and loved spending time with his family and his dogs.

In addition to his wife, Patricia, survivors include his daughters, Cheryl (Jerry) Burns of Sherrard, IL, and Teresa (Charles) Wentz of East Moline, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Jeanette, and his son, Steven Tyson.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
