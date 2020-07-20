1/1
Lewis Orville Mayfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lewis Orville Mayfield

May 1, 1939-Friday, July 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Lewis Orville Mayfield, Sr., 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia at Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ (1020 North Ripley Street, Davenport, IA 52803). Please observe social distancing and wear face masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lewis' name to the Alzheimer's Association. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Lewis was born on May 1, 1939 in Monroe City, Missouri, to James Edward and Nellie Lou (Summers) Mayfield. He attended Washington School in Monroe City, Missouri. Lewis was united in marriage to Charlotte Williams in Monroe City, Missouri and together they were blessed with four children. Lewis worked for John Deere Parts Distribution Center, Milan, Illinois retiring after 30 years of service. He also worked for Gusta Construction and had his own maintenance and lawn care service. Lewis enjoyed being with his family and friends. He loved almost anything that can be done outside and especially loved his Border Collie and best friend, Joe. Lewis raised homing pigeons, was a member of the Cornbelt Running Club and ran many races, including the Boston Marathon three times and the Bix twenty-five times. He also rode the Ragbrai several times.

Lewis was a lifelong learner. In his 50's, Lewis learned to play the piano, organ, guitar, ballroom dancing, and golf. Ballroom dancing was one of his greatest loves, as its combination movement, music, and an audience gave Lewis and those around him joy. He attended dances in both Iowa and Illinois up until March of 2020. Lewis' mischievous smile, energy, and humor will be missed by his family and friends.

Those celebrating Lewis life include his children, Maria (Charles) Watson of Quincy, IL, Debby (LySanias, Sr.) Broyles of Davenport, IA, Lewis (Denise) Mayfield, Jr. of Davenport, IA, and Darryl Mayfield of Polk City, IA; sister, Theola (Roscoe) Robinson of Joliet, IL; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond, Waymon, James OD, John Henry, William, Charles, Ivan, Herman, and Harold Mayfield; sisters, Vivian Holman, Della Mae Smith, and Charlene Williams.

Special thank you to Julie RN with Genesis Hospice and Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved