Lewis Orville Mayfield

May 1, 1939-Friday, July 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Lewis Orville Mayfield, Sr., 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia at Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ (1020 North Ripley Street, Davenport, IA 52803). Please observe social distancing and wear face masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lewis' name to the Alzheimer's Association. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Lewis was born on May 1, 1939 in Monroe City, Missouri, to James Edward and Nellie Lou (Summers) Mayfield. He attended Washington School in Monroe City, Missouri. Lewis was united in marriage to Charlotte Williams in Monroe City, Missouri and together they were blessed with four children. Lewis worked for John Deere Parts Distribution Center, Milan, Illinois retiring after 30 years of service. He also worked for Gusta Construction and had his own maintenance and lawn care service. Lewis enjoyed being with his family and friends. He loved almost anything that can be done outside and especially loved his Border Collie and best friend, Joe. Lewis raised homing pigeons, was a member of the Cornbelt Running Club and ran many races, including the Boston Marathon three times and the Bix twenty-five times. He also rode the Ragbrai several times.

Lewis was a lifelong learner. In his 50's, Lewis learned to play the piano, organ, guitar, ballroom dancing, and golf. Ballroom dancing was one of his greatest loves, as its combination movement, music, and an audience gave Lewis and those around him joy. He attended dances in both Iowa and Illinois up until March of 2020. Lewis' mischievous smile, energy, and humor will be missed by his family and friends.

Those celebrating Lewis life include his children, Maria (Charles) Watson of Quincy, IL, Debby (LySanias, Sr.) Broyles of Davenport, IA, Lewis (Denise) Mayfield, Jr. of Davenport, IA, and Darryl Mayfield of Polk City, IA; sister, Theola (Roscoe) Robinson of Joliet, IL; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond, Waymon, James OD, John Henry, William, Charles, Ivan, Herman, and Harold Mayfield; sisters, Vivian Holman, Della Mae Smith, and Charlene Williams.

Special thank you to Julie RN with Genesis Hospice and Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport.