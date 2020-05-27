Lila S. Krueger
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LILA S. KRUEGER September 27, 1927- May 24, 2020 FULTON-Lila S. Krueger, 92, of Harbor Crest Home in Fulton, IL, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Generations at Rock Island in Rock Island, IL. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial to Harbor Crest Home has been established. Lila was born September 27, 1927, in Wausa, NE, to William and Maria (Peters) Hoppe. She married Louie M. Krueger on April 30, 1950, in Fairfax, SD. He died February 24, 2015. Lila was employed at A.C. Nielsen in Clinton, IA, retiring in 1995. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Clinton where she participated in the Ladies Aid Association. Lila enjoyed quilting and watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs. She was a tremendous baker. Lila's greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include one daughter, Janette (John) Hunter of Yoakum, TX; two sons, Jerry (Lynn) Krueger of Hayesville, NC and Gene (Susan) Krueger of Bettendorf, IA; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, her twin, Lillie Perlenfein of Hurley, SD and Shirley (Dean) Erickson, of Romeoville, IL; one brother, Harold Hoppe of Fulton, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie; three sisters, Edna McMath, Milda Mulford, and Esther Brown; two brothers, Albert and Melvin Hoppe; and a special sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hoppe. To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved