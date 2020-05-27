LILA S. KRUEGER September 27, 1927- May 24, 2020 FULTON-Lila S. Krueger, 92, of Harbor Crest Home in Fulton, IL, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Generations at Rock Island in Rock Island, IL. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial to Harbor Crest Home has been established. Lila was born September 27, 1927, in Wausa, NE, to William and Maria (Peters) Hoppe. She married Louie M. Krueger on April 30, 1950, in Fairfax, SD. He died February 24, 2015. Lila was employed at A.C. Nielsen in Clinton, IA, retiring in 1995. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Clinton where she participated in the Ladies Aid Association. Lila enjoyed quilting and watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs. She was a tremendous baker. Lila's greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include one daughter, Janette (John) Hunter of Yoakum, TX; two sons, Jerry (Lynn) Krueger of Hayesville, NC and Gene (Susan) Krueger of Bettendorf, IA; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, her twin, Lillie Perlenfein of Hurley, SD and Shirley (Dean) Erickson, of Romeoville, IL; one brother, Harold Hoppe of Fulton, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie; three sisters, Edna McMath, Milda Mulford, and Esther Brown; two brothers, Albert and Melvin Hoppe; and a special sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hoppe. To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 27, 2020.