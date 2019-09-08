Home

Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Linda A. Childe


1940 - 2019
Linda A. Childe Obituary

Linda A. Childe

September 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Linda A. Childe, 79, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport.

She is survived by her children, Alison (Steven) Brooks and Graeme (Cindra) Childe, all of Davenport; brother, Jon (Patricia) Carlson of Moscow, Iowa; cousin, Pamela (Marv) Mertens of Davenport; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 8, 2019
