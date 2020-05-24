Linda A. Higgins January 23, 1946-May 21, 2020 FULTON-Linda A. Higgins, age 74 of Fulton, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. In following Linda's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3:00 to 6:00 PM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. A private family Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 27th at Immaculate Conception Church in Fulton. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Fulton. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to Immaculate Conception Church. Linda was born in Clinton, Iowa on January 23, 1946, the daughter of Edmund and Helen (Nelson) Krogman. She attended St. Mary's School where she was active in chorus and received awards for her artwork. While in high school she belonged to the Clinton Nee-Hi Drum and Bugle Corps. She married Wayne Higgins on June 15, 1963 in St. Louis, MO. Linda was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was a homemaker and had worked for a time at Country Orchids. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and new great granddaughter, doing word puzzles and watching TV game shows. She would make Christmas tree ornaments every year for her family. Linda was well known for the artwork and statue restoration she did for the churches in Fulton and Albany, and the public as well. Linda is survived by her husband Wayne; 7 children, Matthew (Erin) Higgins of Lebanon, OH, Richard Higgins of Rock Island, Maxine (Chris) Wayne of Fulton, Rita (Chris) Gruhn of Clinton, Ann (Steve) Barr of Clinton, Andrew Higgins of Fulton and Jude Higgins of Albany; 8 grandchildren, Brianna, Ryan, Margaret, Kyle, Katherine, Jordan, Audry and Lilly; 2 great granddaughters, Mariah and MiaBella; 3 brothers, Ronald (Beth) Krogman, Richard (Joyce) Krogman and Mark Krogman all of Clinton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 guardian angels; a sister-in-law, Judy Krogman; a brother-in-law, Robert Higgins and brother and sister-in-law Donald and Nancy Ryder. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 24, 2020.