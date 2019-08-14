|
Linda Ann Glynn
October 17, 1949-August 11, 2019
BETTENDORF-Bettendorf-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Linda Glynn, 69, of Bettendorf, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the : https://www.kidney.org
Linda passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Genesis East after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Linda Ann Glynn was born on October 17, 1949 in Des Moines, the oldest child of John "Jack" and Julia "Judy" (Casey) Donahue. She graduated from Assumption High School in 1967 and received her bachelor's degree from Marycrest College. Linda was united in marriage to Patrick "Pat" Glynn on October 26, 1968 at Holy Family Catholic Church. They have shared over 50 years of marriage together. Soon after they were married they moved to England where Pat was stationed in the Air Force and they welcomed the birth of their daughter, Erin. They returned to the United States in 1972. In 1973, she was named the Queen of the Irish at the annual St. Patrick's Day bash at Glynn's Tavern on State Street in Bettendorf.
Linda retired from MidAmerican Energy in 2010 where she served as a billing specialist. Prior to that she worked for Dr. Richard Collins in his dental office.
Linda's life centered around her friends and family. She was a devoted wife and mother, and adored being a grandmother. She was fond of traveling. In recent years, she spent winters in Palm Harbor, Florida where she enjoyed learning to play the ukulele and spending time with the many new friends she and Pat made. She also loved hosting friends and family at their home on Squaw Lake in Minocqua, Wisconsin, and she enjoyed camping, canoeing, and kayaking.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Pat, Bettendorf; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and David Woods, Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren: Culley and Morgan; father, Jack Donahue, Bettendorf; siblings: Sheila (Mark) Douglas, West Des Moines, Dan (Cheryl) Donahue, Bettendorf, Julie (Rich Bernstein) Donahue, Omaha, and Mary (Dan) Breidinger, Davenport; mother-in-law, Betty Glynn, Bettendorf; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Peggy Glynn, Denis Glynn, Jack (Teresa) Glynn, Mary (Robert) Byram, Paul (Lisa) Glynn, Laura Weaver, all of Bettendorf, and Mike (Diane) Glynn, Clear Lake, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy, father-in-law, Michael Richard "Dick" Glynn, a brother-in-law, David, and a sister-in-law, Kathleen. May they rest in peace.
Please honor Linda by becoming a registered organ donor. She was given a kidney 10 years ago that allowed her to create more memories during her lifetime.
