1/1
Linda C. Cluff
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda C. Cluff

September 26, 1948-September 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Linda C. Cluff, 71, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Order of St. Francis Hospital, Peoria, Illinois following a brief illness.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Private family burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 until 7 PM at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home with a prayer service offered at 4 PM

Linda Christine Rodriguez was born September 26, 1948 in Davenport, the daughter of Albert and Lucille (Garcia) Rodriguez. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Cluff on July 20, 1968 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Linda was primarily a homemaker, but had done in home daycare for a number of years. She also had worked as a nurse's aide, a meal site manager at C.A.S.I., and at K-Mart.

Linda cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always on the hunt for bargain or treasures, whether it was at a yard sale, garage sale, thrift shop, or craft sales.

Survivors include her husband, Mike, Davenport; children and their spouses Michael (Bobbie) Cluff, Denver Colorado, Stephen (Christina) Cluff, Davenport, Carrie (Jeremy) Quinn, Blue Grass, and Daniel Cluff, Davenport; grandchildren: Ryan, Maxden, Sam, and Maddilea Cluff, Gracie and Carter Quinn; and numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Allen Rodriquez, and a grandson, Alexander Cluff. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Prayer Service
04:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved