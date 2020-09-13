Linda J. Anderson

September 23, 1936-August 19, 2020

ANKENY, IA-Linda J. Anderson, 83, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 19th, surrounded by family. Linda was born to Paul and Alice Brown on September 23rd, 1936, in Davenport, IA. She graduated from Davenport High School and married Kaye "Andy" Anderson shortly thereafter. After working for a few years as a radiology tech, Linda decided to pursue something bigger and enrolled in Palmer College of Chiropractic, becoming one of the first few women to graduate with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

For the next 50 years, she cared not only for the health of each of her patients but for the whole person. Often saying that she was part chiropractor and part therapist, she always made extra time for any patient who needed it. She genuinely loved caring for her patients and gained many of them as close friends throughout the years. Some of them shared these words about their Dr. Linda:

"Always positive, super smart and so interested in the world around her."

"I loved her. She was my mentor."

"Linda was an inspiration for women, young and old. We will miss her bright spirit so much."

"She was an outstanding chiropractor and beautiful human being."

"I don't even know life without Doc. She has been a major factor in my life."

"Linda was a miracle worker with a heart of solid gold. One of the best!"

"They broke the mold after she was made."

"She was such a sweetheart and a good person."

"I thought the world of Dr. Anderson."

"She was always so interested in our lives and so supportive."

"She was definitely one of a kind."

When Linda was not caring for her patients, she enjoyed spending time with friends and occasionally hitting the casino. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her daughter and her four grandchildren. She passed on to them her love of good cooking, a good laugh, and stirring up a bit of trouble.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Robin Bennett; grandchildren, Heather (Kyle) Burney, Kyle Bennett (Steph Burbidge), Jessica Bennett and Derek Bennett; brother, David Brown; sister-in-law, Dolores Brown; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian; her sister, Patricia Peake; her brother, Gilbert Brown; and her parents.

There will never be another mom, grandma, sister, aunt or friend quite like Linda, but her kindhearted spirit will live in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life presentation will be available for viewing later this month. Visit drlindaanderson.com for more details.