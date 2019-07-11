Home

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
Linda J. Baker


1950 - 2019
Linda J. Baker Obituary

Linda J. Baker

November 7, 1950-July 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Linda J. Baker, 68, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in her home.

A hospitality gathering with food and drink will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street (lower level), Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

The former Linda Jean Schuster was born November 7, 1950, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Lawrence and Josephine (Quealy) Schuster. She was plate mill supervisor at Alcoa for 25 years, retiring in 2014. She loved her work and her cats, Zuess and Lucille.

Linda is survived by three sons and their wives, Mike Bake of Davenport, Scott and Carol Baker of Clermont, Florida, and Adam and Janelle Baker of Blue Grass, Iowa; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kay Cahill. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Larry Schuster and twins Dennis Schuster and Denise Millea.

Linda's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from July 11 to July 13, 2019
