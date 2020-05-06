Linda K. Barquist October 5, 1942-May 4, 2020 BETTENDORF - Linda K. Barquist, 77, of Bettendorf, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Due to the current restrictions on public events and gatherings, private funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport or to Swedesburg Lutheran Church, Swedesburg, IA. Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Linda was born October 5, 1942 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, a daughter of Baron and Ethel (Lindeen) Benson. She graduated from Olds High School in Olds, Iowa and from the Iowa State Teacher's College (now University of Northern Iowa). She married Larry R. Barquist on June 26, 1966 in Swedesburg, Iowa. Larry preceded her in death on November 29, 2013. Linda was a Kindergarten teacher at Pleasant Valley Schools early in her career. She later became a loving and devoted homemaker for her husband and two children. She was a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Linda was an avid Bettendorf football and an Iowa Hawkeye Football and Basketball fan. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and she loved spending time with them. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Becky (Doug) Schwiezer and Brian (Stephanie) Barquist, of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Jenna Schwiezer, Nick Schwiezer and Will Barquist; sister in law, Mary Benson, Winfield, IA; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents, and her brother, Duayne Benson. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 6, 2020.