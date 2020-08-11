Linda Lee Harrington

December 25, 1947 - August 8, 2020

PORT BYRON - Linda Lee Harrington, 72, of Port Byron, IL, died unexpectedly Saturday evening, August 8, 2020 at Genesis Health Center, Illini, Silvis. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, ERIE. For the safety of Linda's family and those in attendance, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Funeral services Thursday will be private. A video recording of the service will be available by visiting her obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com Thursday afternoon. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Linda was born December 25, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Edwin and Madge (Miller) Mills. Linda married Charles D. Harrington on October 19, 1968 in Virginia. Linda worked as receptionist for the Blood Center. Linda enjoyed crafts, rubber stamping and working with her Cricut machine. Linda was a pet lover of dogs and cats. Linda took an interest in genealogy and enjoyed using Facebook to keep in touch with her family and friends.

Linda is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Chuck Jr. (Teresa) Harrington, Davenport, IA; Missi (Jeff) Lambert, Erie; 4 grandchildren, Kristopher Lambert, Taylor (Chris) Persell, Cannon (Chloe) Lambert, Lane Harrington; great grandchildren, Jayden and Kennedy Persell; and brother, Craig (Cheryl) Meckling, Maryland. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.