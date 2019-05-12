Home

Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
East Moline, IA
View Map
More Obituaries for Linda Mordhorst
Linda M. Mordhorst


1945 - 2019 Obituary
Linda M. Mordhorst Obituary

Linda M. Mordhorst

September 17, 1945-May 6, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Linda M. Mordhorst, 73, East Moline, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home. Visitation is 4:00-6:30 PM on Wednesday, May 15 at First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the church, where she was a member.

Linda Andrews was born on September 17, 1945 in Lebanon, PA., The daughter of Dr. Harry Hubbard Andrews and Marjorie Anna Valenson Andrews. When a few months old, after her mother and father were honorably discharged from the United States Army, the family moved to Sumner Washington. She attended pre-K through grade school at Annie Wright's Seminary in Tacoma, Washington. Linda graduated high school from the Villa de Chantal in Rock Island Illinois in 1963. She attended Creighton University and Marycrest college.

Linda married Gary Fred Mordhorst on May 31, 1975. She was employed for 26 years at the Davenport community school District, retiring in 2012.

Survivors include her husband Gary, children; Mark Barker, Copley,Ohio and Jaime Barker, Davenport and grandchildren; Brock, Lillian, Peter, Jack, Madeleine, and Harry.

Linda's family meant everything to her, and she was deeply loved by them in returned. The highlight of Linda's life journey was all the wonderful people she met along the way. Her Summit Ridge family and her first presbyterian church of East Moline family were extremely supportive.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 12, 2019
