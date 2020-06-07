Linda Margaret Litt

May 31, 1947-January 23, 2020

FLINT, MI-The original Celebration of Life service that was scheduled for June 13, 2020 at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church has been postponed due to the current COVID pandemic. A new date and location have been set for next year on July 10, 2021 and will be held at the Quad City Botanical Center (2525 4th Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201). Family and friends are invited to celebrate Linda's memory, as well as the garden area that will be funded through her memorial contributions. Memorial contributions will be accepted to the fund indefinitely and the family would like to express their gratitude for those who have generously contributed to her garden area already. Please note, with the COVID disruption, all contributions made through the website will need a follow-up email sent to Ami Porter at porter@qcgardens.com so they are guided appropriately to Linda's dedicated garden area. While the family is saddened by the postponement of her celebration, they are looking forward to celebrating her in the flourishing beauty of her dedicated garden area next year.