Linda Roemer Sanderson September 30, 1947- April 11, 2020 W. PALM BEACH, FL-Linda Roemer Sanderson, 72, passed away on April 11, 2020 in W. Palm Beach, FL after a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Linda was born in Davenport on September 30, 1947 to Walter W. And Madonna G. (Montford) Roemer. She graduated from Assumption High school, class of 1965, and attended Marycrest College and St. Ambrose College earning a degree in Accounting. She worked in that field for most of her career. Linda married Terry L. Donoghue on February 3, 1968 and together, had two children. She later married Bill Sanderson in W. Palm Beach. She is survived by her husband, Bill, children Sara (Bill) Cleveland and granddaughter Vivian of Miami, Fl and Alex Donoghue of Longwood, FL. Additional survivors include sisters Kris (Mike) Johnson of Davenport, IA and Madonna (Ryan) Fox of Kentwood, MI. and sister-in-law Diane (Jim) Tiedje of Davenport as well as many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brother Walter W. Roemer II of Davenport and sister Sharon (Elden) Beerbohm of Hoffman Estates, Il. May her soul Rest In Peace.



