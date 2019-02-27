Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
May 6, 1961-February 23, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Linda S. Jones, 57, of Bettendorf, will be 1p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Linda passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Trinity, Bettendorf.

Linda Sue Hillery was born on May 6, 1961 in Springfield, Illinois, a daughter of Donald and Nancy (Elerick) Hillery. She was united in marriage to Jeff D. Jones on December 6, 1980. There was pink lightning that day!

Linda enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and family. She also enjoyed being with family at the Lake of the Ozarks and being outdoors and watching HGTV.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 38 years, Jeff D. Jones, Bettendorf; children: Justin (Hallie) Jones, Coal Valley; Jaime (Andrew) Jones, Kansas City, seven grandchildren; father, Donald Hillery, Springfield, Illinois; siblings: Deborah Hillery, Robert (Robin) Hillery, all of Bettendorf, and John Hillery, Grapevine, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, mother-in-law, and aunt.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Linda's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2019
