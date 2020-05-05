Linda (Bunch) Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda (Bunch) Williams July 23, 1955-April 26, 2020 DAVENPORT-Linda (Bunch) Williams, 64, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday the 26th of April, 2020. Private service will be held on Tuesday May 5, followed by her burial at Chippiannock Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois She was born on July 23, 1955 to Richard and Nancy (Beck) Bunch, in Rock Island. She attended and graduated from Sherrard High School in 1973. In 1979 she married and later had 2 children. She was a free spirit with a great heart that would help anyone in need. She enjoyed baking and cooking. She worked at many restaurants and bars around the QC area. She had many great times camping and hanging out with friends and family, enjoying her life to the fullest. Linda was preceeded in death by her father Richard Bunch. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Wiggs, AL; brother Thomas "Mike" Bunch, IL; daughter, LeAndra Williams; son, Kris Williams; and granddaughter, Alexys Williams, IA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved