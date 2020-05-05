Linda (Bunch) Williams July 23, 1955-April 26, 2020 DAVENPORT-Linda (Bunch) Williams, 64, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday the 26th of April, 2020. Private service will be held on Tuesday May 5, followed by her burial at Chippiannock Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois She was born on July 23, 1955 to Richard and Nancy (Beck) Bunch, in Rock Island. She attended and graduated from Sherrard High School in 1973. In 1979 she married and later had 2 children. She was a free spirit with a great heart that would help anyone in need. She enjoyed baking and cooking. She worked at many restaurants and bars around the QC area. She had many great times camping and hanging out with friends and family, enjoying her life to the fullest. Linda was preceeded in death by her father Richard Bunch. She is survived by her mother, Nancy Wiggs, AL; brother Thomas "Mike" Bunch, IL; daughter, LeAndra Williams; son, Kris Williams; and granddaughter, Alexys Williams, IA.



