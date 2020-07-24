Lionel John Hermiston

May 14, 1928-July 22, 2020

WALCOTT-Lionel John Hermiston, age 92, of Walcott, IA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, IA. Masks will be required. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass, with a visitation for one hour prior. Burial will take place in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Long Grove. Memorials may be given to St. Andrew Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Lionel was born May 14, 1928, the son of John and Vivian (Ryan) Hermiston. He graduated from Durant High School in 1947. After graduation, Lionel served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Lionel married Roma June Pagel on November 15, 1950. She died on August 12, 1965. He later married Sandra Flannery on July 8, 1967.

Lionel farmed his entire life and worked as a Security Guard for Alcoa. He was a member of the Walcott Lion's Club and a fifty-two year member of the Walcott American Legion. Most of all, Lionel treasured spending time with his grandchildren.

Lionel will be dearly missed by his wife, Sandy; eight children, Julie Hinds of DeWitt, Iowa, Ronald (Jill) Hermiston of Wheatland, Iowa, Donald (Joanne) Hermiston of Donahue, Iowa, Debra Hermiston of Spring Valley, Illinois, James (Lisa Ricker) Hermiston of Eldridge, Iowa, Kent (Tracey Pike) Hermiston of Mechanicsville, Iowa, Michael Hermiston of Davenport, and Neal Hermiston of Donahue; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Charlene) Hermiston of Blue Grass; three sisters, Ruth Drake, LaDean Christiansen, and Doris (Ralph) Bennett, all of Davenport.

Lionel was preceded in by his first wife, Roma; two brothers, Raymond and Paul Hermiston; and one sister, Helen Edwards.