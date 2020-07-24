1/1
Lionel John Hermiston
1928 - 2020
Lionel John Hermiston

May 14, 1928-July 22, 2020

WALCOTT-Lionel John Hermiston, age 92, of Walcott, IA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, IA. Masks will be required. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass, with a visitation for one hour prior. Burial will take place in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Long Grove. Memorials may be given to St. Andrew Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Lionel was born May 14, 1928, the son of John and Vivian (Ryan) Hermiston. He graduated from Durant High School in 1947. After graduation, Lionel served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Lionel married Roma June Pagel on November 15, 1950. She died on August 12, 1965. He later married Sandra Flannery on July 8, 1967.

Lionel farmed his entire life and worked as a Security Guard for Alcoa. He was a member of the Walcott Lion's Club and a fifty-two year member of the Walcott American Legion. Most of all, Lionel treasured spending time with his grandchildren.

Lionel will be dearly missed by his wife, Sandy; eight children, Julie Hinds of DeWitt, Iowa, Ronald (Jill) Hermiston of Wheatland, Iowa, Donald (Joanne) Hermiston of Donahue, Iowa, Debra Hermiston of Spring Valley, Illinois, James (Lisa Ricker) Hermiston of Eldridge, Iowa, Kent (Tracey Pike) Hermiston of Mechanicsville, Iowa, Michael Hermiston of Davenport, and Neal Hermiston of Donahue; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother, John (Charlene) Hermiston of Blue Grass; three sisters, Ruth Drake, LaDean Christiansen, and Doris (Ralph) Bennett, all of Davenport.

Lionel was preceded in by his first wife, Roma; two brothers, Raymond and Paul Hermiston; and one sister, Helen Edwards.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
JUL
28
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
7 entries
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss.
Fond memories growing up with a great uncle & his wonderful family which I treasure still. Always glad to see him and now sad to see him go.
Jeff & Kristina Hermiston
Family
July 24, 2020
Jim I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Donna Ricker (Lisa's mom)
Donna Ricker
Friend
July 24, 2020
Lyle, Tonya and family, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Jan Nelson

Jan Nelson
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sandy, Julie and family
Sorry for your loss. Lionel was a loving, caring man. We will always remember the good times and sad times with your family. Sorry we won't be to the visitation as we aren't taking Mom out to gathering yet.
Love
Darlene, Rita and Sharon
Rita Specht
Family
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all.
Lori (VanDeWiele) Hawley
July 24, 2020
God Bless to all the Family during this difficult time. Especially my condolences to Neal who grew up with my son Michael and was always a part of our family calling my husband Captain Ken. My prayers go out to you.
NANCY HEINISCH
Friend
July 23, 2020
to all my cousins, sending hugs and remembering all the enjoyable days we all had together, you are all in my thoughts love carol hermiston oakley
