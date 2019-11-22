Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
1010 N. Clark St.
Davenport, IA
View Map
Lisa Ann Shoemaker


1970 - 2019
Lisa Ann Shoemaker Obituary

Lisa Ann Shoemaker

May 2, 1970-November 20, 2019

DAVENPORT-Lisa Ann Shoemaker, 49, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A memorial gathering will be held 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, 1010 N. Clark St. in Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lisa was born May 2, 1970 in Davenport, the daughter of Jeffery Shoemaker, Sr. and Dawn Waddell Shoemaker. She was a 1988 graduate of Davenport West High School. Lisa worked as a hairstylist.

Lisa loved spending time with her family and attending family gatherings. She enjoyed cooking, shoes, and being with her pets.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Kaitlynn and Logan Ferneau of Laurel, Iowa; father, Jeffery Shoemaker, Sr. of Davenport; brother, Jeffery Shoemaker, Jr. of Hillsboro, Iowa; nephew, Logan Shoemaker; and step-father, Joseph Jimenez of Blue Grass.

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Dawn Jimenez.

Lisa had a great love of music. She often referred to lyrics from one of her favorite songs, "Oh, I love you more today than yesterday. But not as much as tomorrow."

Online condolences may be made to Lisa's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 22, 2019
