Lisa Dawn Caldwell Keis
October 9, 1970-July 27, 2019
DES MOINES-Lisa Dawn Caldwell Keis passed away Friday, July 27, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Lisa was born October 9, 1970 in Davenport, Iowa. She attended Bettendorf schools and Scott Community College. She worked a variety of jobs during her lifetime.
Lisa is survived by the "love of her life" David G. Keis; her mother and stepfather Carol and Robert Broderson; her father and stepmother Jerry Caldwell Sr. and Kristine Caldwell; and her brother Brian Caldwell. Other survivors include a half sister Shelly Bushnell and half brother Jerry Caldwell Jr. and their families; step brothers Dave and Nick Broderson and their families as well as David's children Mindy Sherwood and Lance Schick and their children. Many other family members and friends will dearly miss Lisa.
Per Lisa's wishes, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date in Davenport, IA.
Memorials may be made to the "Can Do Cancer" organization in the Des Moines area or to the family.
Published in Quad-City Times on July 31, 2019