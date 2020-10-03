1/1
Littie Ann Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Littie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Littie Ann Jones

June 4, 1944-September 25, 2020

Davenport - Littie Ann Jones, 76, of Davenport passed away Friday September 25th at her place of residence.

Littie Ann was born June 4, 1944 to Girtrude Young-Jones and Casey Jones in Oxford MS. Littie moved to Davenport IA in 1960, she worked as a housekeeper for a few years at Jumer's Castle. Littie Ann loved her music and hanging out with friends and family.

Littie Ann was a member of Third Baptist Church, she loved to garden and listen to her gospel music.

She is survived by her children, Calvin "Denise" Jones, Linda Ann Brown, Terry Lee Brown, Ronnell Brown, Nicholas Andre Brown all of Davenport IA. God son, Dennis Jordan also of Davenport IA; Sisters and Brothers, Minnie (Harold) Cooper, Abbeville, MS, .Bessie (Avery) Dunn, Oxford, MS, Walter Jones, Abbeville , MS, Gordon "Patricia" Jones, Des Moines, IA and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece/nephews.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Percy Lee Brown; brothers and sisters, Rosco Jones, O.B. Jones, Bernice Dennis, Willie H. Jones, Isaiah Jones, Ollie Mae Jones.

Visitation will be at Greater Praise Temple "The City of Judah" Monday at 11am funeral to follow. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Nimroy Anderson for being a great friend, Sidney Pearl Armstrong, Cousin/Best friend and Orr's Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-3468
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Orr's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lynell Terrell
Friend
October 2, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lynell Terrell
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved