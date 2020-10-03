Littie Ann Jones

June 4, 1944-September 25, 2020

Davenport - Littie Ann Jones, 76, of Davenport passed away Friday September 25th at her place of residence.

Littie Ann was born June 4, 1944 to Girtrude Young-Jones and Casey Jones in Oxford MS. Littie moved to Davenport IA in 1960, she worked as a housekeeper for a few years at Jumer's Castle. Littie Ann loved her music and hanging out with friends and family.

Littie Ann was a member of Third Baptist Church, she loved to garden and listen to her gospel music.

She is survived by her children, Calvin "Denise" Jones, Linda Ann Brown, Terry Lee Brown, Ronnell Brown, Nicholas Andre Brown all of Davenport IA. God son, Dennis Jordan also of Davenport IA; Sisters and Brothers, Minnie (Harold) Cooper, Abbeville, MS, .Bessie (Avery) Dunn, Oxford, MS, Walter Jones, Abbeville , MS, Gordon "Patricia" Jones, Des Moines, IA and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece/nephews.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Percy Lee Brown; brothers and sisters, Rosco Jones, O.B. Jones, Bernice Dennis, Willie H. Jones, Isaiah Jones, Ollie Mae Jones.

Visitation will be at Greater Praise Temple "The City of Judah" Monday at 11am funeral to follow. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Nimroy Anderson for being a great friend, Sidney Pearl Armstrong, Cousin/Best friend and Orr's Mortuary.