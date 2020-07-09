L.J. "Louis" Krueger

January 7, 1933-July 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for L.J. "Louis" Krueger, 87, of Davenport, will be 10:30am Monday, July 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. The family will greet friends Sunday, July 12th from 2-4pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. There will be a prayer service at 4pm. Louis passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Jersey Ridge Place, Davenport, surrounded by his family and loving staff/hospice professionals.

Ludwig Joseph Louis Krueger was born January 7, 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of Ludwig Sr. and Ave Maria (Schmidt) Krueger. He served his country in the US Air Force. Louis married Katie Houldsworth August 8, 1959. Katie preceded him in death December 23, 2017.

Louis earned a BBA in Marketing from University of Miami, Florida. He worked in trucking sales for 40+ years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral, enjoyed couples bridge, celebrating the Bix7, and playing Euchre. He was a Marshall for the Quad Cities Open. "Hurricane Lou" was featured on several local radio programs and considered an "Authoritative Expert" of sports trivia. He loved movies, history and Manhattans on the porch. Louie was an avid golf ball hunter, loved his wife's cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral, Assumption High School or Handicapped Development Center.

Those left to honor Louis's memory include his children: Gerri (Ken) Garrison, Davenport; Polly Okland, Bettendorf; Tim (Michelle) Krueger, West Des Moines; Dr. John Krueger, Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Heidi (Brian) Thomas, Minnetonka, Minnesota; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Myrtle Glavinos, Dayton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Katie; a sister in infancy; and grandson, Kenneth Lee Garrison, Jr.