Lloyd O. Hoos Jr.

February 19, 1933-September 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Lloyd O. Hoos Jr., 87, of Davenport, IA, passed away September 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Private family services will be held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Lloyd was born February 19, 1933, to Lloyd Sr. and Martha (Wacker) Hoos in Davenport, IA. He proudly served his country in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict. On November 24, 1951, he was united in marriage to Tracey Larue Hill in Davenport, IA. In 1976, Lloyd graduated from Davenport High School. He was a hard worker, sometimes working three jobs at a time. Lloyd worked in manufacturing at Oscar Meyer for 33 years, as a car mechanic for 22 years, and several years as a school bus driver. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #28 in Davenport, St. Peters' Episcopal Church in Bettendorf, and a part of the Davenport Izaac Walton League. Lloyd's hobbies included playing bingo with Tracey, traveling, playing card games like euchre, and working on cars.

Lloyd will be missed by his children: Vicki Keel, Ricki (Violet) Hoos, and Kenny Hoos; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, with one great grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Tracey; his parents, Lloyd Sr. and Martha Hoos; siblings: Virginia Walsh, Helen Meier, Charles Hoos, and Ruth Hoos; a son-in-law, Noche Keel; a grandson, Joshua Hoos; and a granddaughter, Carrie Jo McGinnis.

Lloyd's family would like to give special thanks to their grandchildren, Amy McGinnis, Jessica Logas, Timothy Hoos, Sara Hoos; and family members: Scott Aiello and Bob Wiebenga, for their wonderful care of Lloyd over the course of the past few weeks.