Lois Ahlers
1923 - 2020
Lois (Mrs. Donald) Ahlers

February 24, 1923- September 1, 2020

CALAMUS-Lois (Mrs. Donald) Ahlers, 97, of Calamus, Iowa, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland.

Lois was born February 24, 1923, to Lloyd and Hattie (Steen) Heuer in Calamus, Iowa. She married Donald Ahlers on February 14, 1946, in Davenport. Lois worked as a bookkeeper for Dosland Lumber Co. for 23 years, and Witte Ready Mix for several years, retiring in 1997. Donald preceded her in death August 9, 2017.

She was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Calamus. Lois was an avid gardener and bird watcher. She crocheted many items for the church bazaars. Lois also served as church treasurer. In her time at Wheatland Manor, she enjoyed playing UNO and BINGO, and doing crafts.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Phil Potter of Coralville; grandchildren, Michael (Cassie) Potter of North Liberty, and Melissa (Michael) Pfohl of McFarland, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Sophie and Jake Potter, and Lorelei and Holly Pfohl.

She was also preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Lori Lynn.

A Private Family Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus, with Pastor Denice Anderberg officiating. Burial will follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Wheatland Manor for their excellent care of Lois during her time there.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
02:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - Grand Mound
611 Fulton Street
Grand Mound, IA 52751
(563) 847-3271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
