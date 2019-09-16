|
Lois E. VanMaanen
May 2, 1936-September 15, 2019
DAVENPORT-Lois E. VanMaanen, 83, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:30 pm Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church with a visitation two hours prior. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Christ Church Haiti Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Lois was born May 2, 1936 in Davenport, Iowa to William and Esther (Wilson) Shirlaw. September 6, 1958 Lois exchanged wedding vows with Walter VanMaanen. He preceded her in death in 2000. Before her retirement in 2015 Lois worked for Davenport Schools for forty-two years.
Lois took pride in caring for her flowers that decorated her lawn. She was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church and enjoyed sending get well cards to her church family. In her younger years Lois and Walter loved camping at West Lake with their camping buddies. Above all she loved visiting her grandchildren whenever she was able and spending time with her friends. Lois will be remembered for her uplifting and positive attitude.
Those left cherishing her memory include her children: Jeff (Cindy) VanMaanen, and grandchildren Samantha (Brian) Graham, Zachary VanMaanen, Jorden VanMaanen, Curtis VanMaanen, Tori VanMaanen, Ben VanMaanen, Nate VanMaanen and Jared VanMaanen.
In addition to her parents and husband Lois was preceded in death by her son, Randy VanMaanen; siblings, Wilmina Henry, Bob Shirlaw, Jimmy Shirlaw, Billie Jecklin, Bonnie Hultgren, Dawny Porter, and her twin brother, Louie Shirlaw.
Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019