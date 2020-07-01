Lois H. Coppock
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois H. Coppock

April 19, 1925-June 29, 2020

BETTENDORF-Lois H. Coppock (Mrs. Max L.) passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Riverview Manor nursing home. A small private service will be held at the cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois' name to the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Lois was born April 19, 1925 to George and Veva Hamann in Davenport, Iowa. After graduating from Central High School, she received her Bachelors Degree in English from Augustana College in 1949 and in 1958 married Max L. Coppock. Lois was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, and enjoyed volunteering her time and energy at Genesis East Hospital, the Bettendorf Public Library, and Mark Twain elementary school.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Max, sisters Alice, and Betty, brother Robert, brothers-in-law John Fischer, Spencer (Bud) Sidney and Donald Brown, and nephew Paul Fischer.

Lois is survived by her three children, William of Bettendorf, John of Middleton, Wisconsin, and James (Laura) of Mill Creek, Washington; her grandchildren Jane and Max, her sister Nancy, sister-in-law Verna, and many neices and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved