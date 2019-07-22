Lois Irene Thoman

March 2, 1936-July 10, 2019

LANCASTER, CA-Lois Irene Thoman, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 10, 2019 at her care facility in Lancaster California. She was born in Sterling on March 02, 1936 to Emery and Marie (Rieger) McNeil.

Lois graduated from Sterling High School in 1955 after which she attended Illinois Wesleyan University earning a music degree in 1959. She married Robert (Bob) Thoman on December 26, 1960.

Lois was an accomplished musician with the ability to play 7 different instruments and often shared stories of the joy of playing at the Sterling Park when young. She later utilized her skills in teaching music and math in Moline Public Schools for nearly 30 years before retiring in 1991.

Lois and Bob joined Oakwood Country Club in 1977 allowing golf to become her summer pleasure during the school year, and later passion in retirement. She was a Quad City Open / John Deere Classic volunteer for over 30 years working many aspects of the tournament. She also enjoyed traveling the country, especially heading to warmer climates during the winter months, often playing golf. In 2013, Lois relocated to Southern California for care assistance from her eldest son.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and all three of her sisters: Ruth Duden, Donna Willman, and Joan Shrader.

Lois is survived by her sons, Jeff (Sandi) Thoman, residing in Tehachapi,

California and Michael (Margaret) Thoman, residing in Wauconda, Illinois, 4 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday July 25, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 A.M. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, 1002 12th Avenue. Funeral service will follow at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

