Lois M. Jager

January 13, 1924-June 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Lois M. Jager, 96, of Davenport, will be 1:30p.m. Friday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. To view the service or leave a condolence visit Lois' obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be 12:30p.m. until 1:30p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Jager passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Lois was born on January 13, 1924, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys Meumann. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Jager on February 23, 1946. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2010 following 64 years of marriage.

Lois worked at the Rock Island Arsenal doing her part for the war effort during World War II. Lois enjoyed traveling, family get-togethers, and celebrations reveling in all the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Her family was the center of her universe. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Holy Family Altar and Rosary, and Daughters of Isabella. Lois also served as past president of St. Joseph's School PTA, Assumption Mothers Club, Assumption Band Parents, and Holy Family Altar and Rosary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic School.

Those left to honor her memory include: children Susan Jager, St. George, Utah, Tom Jager, and Kathleen (Daniel) Veith, all of Davenport; son-in-law Kurt Matherly, Milan; daughter-in-law Dr. Linda Jager; grandchildren Michelle, Amanda, Mathew, and David Jager, Joseph and Molly Veith; step-grandchildren Jake and Austin Veith; great-grandchildren Jessica and Julia Richardson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Julie Matherly, parents, brothers Roy Howard and DeWayne Williams, and sister Madge Brown. May they rest in peace.