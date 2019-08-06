|
|
Lois M. Schultz
December 30, 1919-August 4, 2019
DAVENPORT-Lois M. Schultz, 99, of Davenport passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 at her home. Per her wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 8, at 12:00 pm with a visitation from 10:00 to 12:00 at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Long Grove Volunteer Fire Department or Newcomb Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Lois was born December 30, 1919 in Davenport, IA to Ben and Hazel (Smallfield) Kelling. She graduated from Davenport High School and then earned a degree from AIC Business College for whom she played basketball. Lois was united in marriage to Leonard Schultz on April 15, 1943 in Davenport. He preceded her in death in May of 1989. Lois was employed at the RI Arsenal during WWII and then at the Davenport Clinic as an office assistant. She later joined her husband in farming and became a homemaker. She was a member of Newcomb Presbyterian Church and also belonged to the Liedertafel and various bridge clubs. She enjoyed bowling well into her 80s and also enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe and Hawaii.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Barbara (Gary) Huff and Beverly (Donald) Meyer; grandchildren, Lesley, Allison, Elizabeth and Anne; step grandchildren, Sandra and Karen; 9 great grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and 2 brothers.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 6, 2019