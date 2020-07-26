Lois Rosen (nee Bittner)

February 10, 1927-July 21, 2020

ALTOONA, PA-Lois Rosen (nee Bittner) was born the fourth of five sisters on February 10, 1927 to Sylva and Henry Bittner of Altoona, PA. She graduated from Altoona High School in 1944. Lois married Carlyle M. Rosen at Essex Methodist Church in Essex, MD on July 17, 1947 and they had one son, Mark A. Rosen, who lives in San Diego, CA. She and Carlyle were happily married for 66 years until his death in June of 2013.

Lois worked for the Federal Government at Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland, Joliet Arsenal and Rock Island Arsenal, both in Illinois and retired after 34 years of service. She was a leader in the Cub Scouts and the Eastern Star in Maryland and was an avid Hummel collector.

Lois and Carl moved into Ridgecrest Village in 2004 and were members of Christ Family Church in Davenport IA. The Rosen's had a second home in Fort Myers, FL and spent the winter months there until 2013.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters Dorothy M. Cramer (2006), Violet M. Nale (2007), Helen J. Sollenberger (2009) and her adopted brother Raymond Bittner (1989).

Lois is survived by her son Mark, her younger sister Beverly Melzer of Coos Bay, OR and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials and contributions in lieu of flowers can be sent to Christ Family Church, 1601 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, IA 52807 or to Ridgecrest Village, 4130 NW Blvd. Davenport, IA 52806.

