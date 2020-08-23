Lois Will

January 2, 1924-August 21, 2020

LOST NATION-Lois Will, 96, formerly of Lost Nation passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Riverview Manor in Pleasant Valley.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at Union Presbyterian Church in Lost Nation at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. before the service. A burial will be held at the Lost Nation Cemetery. Dawson Funeral Services of Lost Nation is assisting the family.

Lois Norma Burt was born on January 2, 1924 in Toronto, Iowa to Harold and Norma (Wolf) Burt.

She married Godfred "Bill" Will on August 25, 1954 at the Union Presbyterian Church. Lois was a proud farmer's wife. She enjoyed her time helping with the Lost Nation Scoop Newspaper. She was an avid baker of buns and kolaches. She enjoyed card club and playing bingo. Sunday dinners with her family meant a lot to her. She genuinely loved her family. She loved everyone a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children Derise Rawls of Milan, Illinois, Luanne (Dale) Hillock of Davenport, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, sister Vinola, 2 sons: Dennis and Larry, granddaughter Candace, grandson Trenton, great grandson Charles Ray and great-great granddaughter Olivia.

Lois' family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Nurses and Staff at Riverview Manor.

Memorials may be directed to Lois' family in her honor.

Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com