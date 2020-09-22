1/1
Lola Mae Wiese
Lola Mae Wiese

May 28, 1936- September 18, 2020

CHARLOTTE-Lola Mae Wiese, 84, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at The Alverno, Clinton.

Born May 28, 1936, in Clinton County to Edmund and Olga (Andresen) Glahn, Lola married Eldon Wiese who predeceased her. Surviving are sons, Dean (Linda), Duane (Deb) and John (Janice); six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by grandson, Jared; brother, Wesley and sister, Dorothy.

Visitation will be 9:00 until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charlotte. The Rev. Anthony Dodgers will officiate with burial at Glahn Cemetery, rural Goose Lake.

A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
