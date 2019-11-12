|
|
Lolla Faye Lambert
April 9, 1923-November 10, 2019
GRAND MOUND, IA-Lolla Faye Lambert, 96, formerly of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019, at WellSpire Westwing Place in DeWitt.
The family will receive relatives and friends at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Grand Mound, from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Pastor Denise Anderberg officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 12, 2019