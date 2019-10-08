|
Loretta Augusta Lausen
May 27, 1925-October 6, 2019
TIPTON-Loretta Augusta Lausen, 94, of Tipton, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 while under the care of the Clarence Nursing Home in Clarence, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:30 am at the First United Church of Christ in Tipton with Pastor Mark Buck officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the First United Church of Christ before services. A memorial fund in her memory has been established for the First United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Loretta was born on May 27, 1925 in Voston, New York. She was the daughter of John and Alvena Hilscher McCormick. Loretta was a member of the graduating Class of 1944 from the Lowden High School. On June 25, 1946 Loretta was united in marriage to Howard John Lausen in Lowden, Iowa. She was a homemaker, and an active member of the First United Church of Christ in Tipton, Women's Fellowship Circle, Women of the Moose and the Kings Daughters. One of her great passions was dancing, and it was on the dance floor that she met her husband-to-be, Howard Lausen. Other life-long joys included bingo and playing cards.
Loretta is survived by her two children, Karen and her husband, Rick Miell of Viola, Iowa and her son, Gary Lausen of Tipton, Iowa; granddaughter, Shannon Lausen (Jason Bramlett), Bret (Carrie) Miell and Robin (Dan) Duello; and special great grandchildren, Draven, Haleigh, Emma, Georgie and Lila. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lausen, on June 8, 2018 and her uncle Otto.
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019