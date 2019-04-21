Loretta R. DeForest

October 28, 1932-April 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Loretta R. DeForest, 86, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Davenport Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. She will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery in West Liberty, IA. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Davenport Lutheran Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Loretta was born on October 28, 1932 to Harold and Rosella (Schumaker) Steinecke in Scott County, IA. She was united in marriage to Gail R. DeForest in 1952 in Davenport, IA. He passed away on December 16, 2011.

Loretta was a friendly, loving, family-oriented woman who loved and lived her faith. She loved to laugh and her family was always the most important thing in her life. She was a very social person who would visit and write cards to all her family and friends. Loretta was also a devoted member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Those celebrating her life are her daughter, Gaylyn (Tim) Conklin; son, Lawayne (Jenny) DeForest; grandchildren: Melissa (Eric) Birkmeier, Cathy (Adam) Hazen, Zach (Laura) DeForest and Khristina (Vern) Woodford; two step grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and seven step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gail; sons, Darwin and Glenn; great grandchildren, Ethan and Raylynn; and brother, Darrell Steinecke.

The family would like to thank the awesome staff at Davenport Lutheran Home and the Genesis Hospice Nurses for their loving care of Loretta.