Lori R. Brown January 19, 1961-May 14, 2019 MILAN-Lori R. Brown, 58, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island, after a courageous struggle with cancer. Services for Lori will be 10 am, Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030-7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 6 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Lori was born January 19, 1961 in Moline, daughter of Robert C. Williams and Nona Paridon Williams. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1979. She earned her BA in Computer Science at Marycrest College, and her Master's Degree in Information Technology Management at St. Ambrose University. She finished the second semester toward earning her Doctor of Business Administration at St. Ambrose after being diagnosed with cancer. She married William Brown on February 12, 2000 in Rock Island. Lori was a senior project manager for Pearson Education in Iowa City, Iowa. She was a member of Embroiderers Guild of America Mississippi River Valley Chapter, and QC Mothers of Multiples. For five years she was President of the Project Management Institute Quad Cities Area Chapter, which has 150 members. Lori enjoyed spending time with her family, embroidering, cooking and fine dining, traveling, gardening and flowers, and her Schnauzers. She was an intelligent, friendly, and cheerful person. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. Survivors include her husband, William; her triplet sons, Andrew Brown, Alexander Brown and Shaun Brown, all at home; sisters, Robyn (Mark) McVey, Rock Island, Lynn (John) Shurts, Sheffield, ILL. and Karen Williams, Rock Island. Lori was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com