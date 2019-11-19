|
Lorraine Jean Bordeaux Lynch
July 6, 1947-November 17, 2019
DAVENPORT-Lorraine Jean Bordeaux Lynch, 72, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. Services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at noon at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation will be Friday from 10am until the service at noon. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest No Kill Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Lorraine was born July 6, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to Gloria (Stock) Bordeaux, and later adopted by Willie Bordeaux. She married Gary Lynch on June 6, 1970 in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2009. She was employed for John Deere Insurance for 24 years, retiring in 2000. She loved and participated in all Rotary events. She enjoyed traveling, gambling and yearly trips with her husband to Aruba. She had many friends who became family and will miss her dearly. Lorraine loved her "goldens", Sammy, Buddy and Sadie. She will be remembered fondly for her kind heart and generosity. Her memberships included the Scott County Humane Society, Gilda's Club and the North Scott Rotary Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; and her parents.
Those left to honor her memory include many lifelong friends; especially her caregiver and companions: Rosemary Carlyle and Vikki McDermott.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019