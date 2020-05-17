Lorraine Theresa Landers
Lorraine Theresa Landers October 19, 1925-May 11, 2020 DEWITT-Lorraine Theresa Landers, 94, died May 11, 2020, at Genesis-East, Davenport. Born October 19, 1925, in Streator, Illinois, to Frank and Mary (Jacinski) Lux. She married John Landers August 21, 1947, and he died May 14, 1992. Surviving are sons, Bill (Susie Thrams) and Jim (Jeannette); daughters, Mary Ellen (Steve) Hunter and Jane (Brian) Schmidt; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Graveside service was May 15, 2020, at St. Columba Cemetery, Ottawa, Illinois, with Celebration of Life announced later. Memorials to DeWitt Referral Center or the charity of your choice. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
