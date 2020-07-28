Louie Daniel Behrend

August 11, 1950-July 25, 2020

DEWITT-DeWitt-Behrend, 69, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt.

Louie Daniel Behrend was born August 11, 1950, in Maquoketa to the late Leonard and Geraldine (Clapp) Behrend. A 1968 graduate of Maquoketa High School, Lou received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from University of Northern Iowa. Lou married Carla Muhlhausen July 6, 1974, at First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa. He taught at Preston and subbed at DeWitt and Maquoketa. Affectionately called "Mr. B", Lou loved teaching, especially younger students and made Science "fun".

He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, DeWitt, and the Preston, Iowa, and National Education Associations, the University of Northern Iowa and Clinton Community College Alumni Associations. Lou was active in the Old Majestic Players Theater Group and the Board of Directors of the Creative Learning Center. He took great interest in the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa and was a proud member of the Democratic Party. Lou also took great pride in the care of their home and yard and will remembered for the many inflatables that he displayed for the different holidays. Lou is most known for his unconditional love for others and his generous spirit. This continued even after his death by giving to others through the Organ Donation Network.

Surviving are his wife Carla; daughters, Ang (Tracy Reynolds) Behrend, Davenport and Kim Behrend, DeWitt; siblings, Charlotte (Allen) McCloy, Monmouth, Bill (Ann) Behrend, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Roland (Kay) Behrend, Calamus and Betty (Rich) Priester, Spring Branch, Texas; the Muhlhausen: nieces and nephews.

Visitation is at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday. A Graveside Service and interment is 11:00 a.m. Friday, at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt with the Rev. Tom Boomershine officiating.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.