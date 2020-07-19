Louie Lira
May 5, 1929-July 4, 2020
NUMA, IA-Louie Lira, age 91, of Numa, Iowa passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center, Long-Term Care in Centerville, Iowa.
He was born in Numa, Iowa on May 5, 1929, the son of Giovanni and Geneveffa (Batton) Lira. Louie graduated from Numa High School in 1947.
He entered the United States Air Force on December 30, 1949. Louie served his country faithfully on the battlefield as a radioman during the Korean War, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Louie received numerous combat awards. Louie was honorably discharged on January 6, 1954.
Louie was united in marriage to Edith Daugherty on October 18, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, and to this union of marriage, a daughter was born, Christa. The family resided in the Quad Cities for over 20 years. The couple celebrated nearly sixty-one years of marriage until Edi's passing on July 2, 2014.
Left to honor his memory include his daughter, Christa Lira (husband, Patrick Weise) of Oviedo, Florida; two grandchildren, Chance (Spencer) Weise and Mariah (Adam) Mabry; a sister, Elenora Lira Noll McCary; as well as a multitude of extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Louie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edith; and three siblings, Geldo (G.A.) Lira, Ronnie (Rome) Lira, and John (Primo) Lira.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Lange Funeral Home and Crematory in Centerville with Father Timothy Armbruster officiating. Military rites will follow the service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Alzheimer's Association
and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 S. 18th St., Centerville, Iowa, 52544. Full obituary may be viewed and Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com.