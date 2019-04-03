Louis "Sweet Lou" A. Davis

February 25, 1936-March 31, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Louis "Sweet Lou" A. Davis, 83 years old of Blue Grass, Iowa passed away on March 31, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A celebration of his life service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at Blue Grass Presbyterian Church at 11 am. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am til the time of service. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be made to Louis's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Louis was born on February 25, 1936 in Mason City Iowa to Clifford and Ella Davis. He was united in marriage to Beverly Jones on December 24, 1956 in Nashwa, Iowa at The Little Brown Church. Louis worked for 25 years as a carpenter with Local NO.4 in Davenport. He retired in 1994. Louis was a volunteer at the Buffalo Food Pantry for many years. His biggest joy was his family. He enjoyed gardening, cards, crossword puzzles (Bananza Bill), watching television, especially the old westerns and trips to the casino. He will be mostly remembered by his sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife Beverly; children Tracy (David) Smyser Curry, Davenport IA. Wanda Gilson of Davenport, IA, SGM(R), Jeffery (Deborah) Davis, Chantilly, VA and Stacy Speights of Davenport. 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother Richard Davis and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, 6 siblings, 1 grandson Shaun and 2 infant children.