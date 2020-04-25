Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Louis D. Kaiser


1945 - 2020
Louis D. Kaiser Obituary

Louis D. Kaiser

February 5, 1945-April 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Louis D. Kaiser, 75, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. A private family visitation took place at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, followed by a private burial. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Louis was born in Paducah, Kentucky on February 5, 1945, a son of Hudey Kizer and Dorothy Johnson.

Louis graduated from Rock Island High School and St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa. He was known and revered for his great athleticism. Louis was inducted into the basketball hall of fame at both Rock Island High School and St. Ambrose University. He was a phenomenal scorer and rebounder throughout his basketball career.

Louis was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served during Vietnam. He retired from John Deere after 25 years as a safety coordinator. He later retired from Walmart in 2018.

Louis enjoyed reading, the outdoors and collecting antiques which he restored.

Louis accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of several churches in the Quad Cities.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Kristal Kaiser, Rock Island; and granddaughters, Mia Kaiser and Michayla Lightfoot, both of Rock Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, Mattie, Myrtle and Polly Johnson and uncles, Pastor Cosby Johnson, Woodrow Johnson and Lanny Johnson.

Online condolences, memories, photos and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 25, 2020
