Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Louis F. Sacco


1927 - 2019
Louis F. Sacco Obituary

Louis F. Sacco

September 13, 1927-November 23, 2019

BETTENDORF-Louis F. Sacco, 92, of Bettendorf, formerly of Rock Island, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be 11:30 am on Friday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be 10:30 am until service time. Inurnment will be at the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alleman High School or to the Lane Evans Veteran's Resource Center at Black Hawk College.

Louis Frederick Sacco was born Sept. 13, 1927 in Centerville, Iowa, a son of James and Armelia Guzzi Sacco. He married Sarah Ellen Stubbs on Oct. 22, 1949 in Rock Island. She died Sept. 13, 2017.

He graduated from St. Ambrose College with a Bachelor of Science degree and received a Master's Degree in Business from the Florida Institute of Technology. Lou retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1988, where he had been a program analyst. He later was a realtor with the Bob Connell Agency, Rock Island and in early years, owned Lou's Drive In in Rock Island.

Lou was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island. He was a Master Gardner with the University of Illinois – Rock Island Extension Office.

Survivors include his children, Annette Sacco, Bettendorf, James Sacco (Steven Stewart), Asheville N.C.; and Susan Sacco, Asheville; sister, Colene Wilson, Denver, Colo.; and sister-in-law, Rose Marie Sacco, East Moline.. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah; sister, Carmella Faoro; and brother, John B. Sacco, Sr.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to Sarah and Lou's caregivers at the Fountains Assisted Living for the loving care they provided.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
