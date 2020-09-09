Louis (Louie) Fred Wiklund

March 4, 1934-September 6, 2020

PORT BYRON-Louis (Louie) Fred Wiklund, 86, of Port Byron suffered a stroke on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and passed away at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Louie was born at home in Zuma Township on March 4, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie Henry Wiklund and the former Leona Elizabeth Heeren of rural Port Byron, and daughter Marna Wiklund Packer. Louie is survived by his wife of 63 years the former Joanne Fidlar. They were married Dec. 30, 1956, in the Cordova Baptist Church, Cordova. Also surviving are a son Michael D. Wiklund and his wife, Melissa, and grandsons Lane, Luke and Landon Wiklund all of Port Byron as well as three step grandchildren Hannah Packer, Riley and Reese Wagner.

Louie graduated 8th grade in 1948 at Wharton Field House in Moline, the only member of the class at Leafy Bower Grade School, in rural Port Byron, He graduated from Port Byron High School in 1952. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956, spending 16 months in Korea. An early love of bicycles and cars led to his career as a mechanic and later to his love of antique and classic bikes. Two of his bicycle restorations won Illinois Classic Bike of the Year in 2005 and again in 2010. Louie retired from Bob Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan and then worked part time 15 years for Lincoln Automotive in Parkview, Iowa with Al Bradley.

Louie was a member of Countryside Christian Church (formerly Rapids City Christian Church) since 1963. He served on the building and grounds committee during the church's transition from Rapids City to its present location. Private services will be held and memorials may be made to the church at 3817 230th Street N, Port Byron. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com