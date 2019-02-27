Louis R. Feuerbach

July 28, 1931-February 25, 2019

DURANT-Louis R. Feuerbach, 87 of Durant, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home.

Louis was born in Stockton, IA on July 28, 1931 to Elmer and Lulu (Koch) Feuerbach.

Louie graduated from Davenport High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He married Inez J. Wolf on September 23, 1955 in Princeton, IA. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2010.

He farmed in Scott County until 1969 and retired from Swiss Valley Dairy in 1991.

Louie was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Walcott and the Walcott American Legion Post #548.

He and Inez enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren. Louie loved his two best friends, Patches and Benji.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Calvary United Methodist Church in Walcott.

Interment will be in the Walcott Cemetery with military honors provided by the Walcott American Legion.

Louie is survived by his children: Victoria (Randy) Goodson of Walcott, Marcia Zeigler of Bennett, Gregory Feuerbach of Durant, Lori (Dan) Elder of Durant and Nancy Turkle (Heidi Lievens) of Walcott, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, son Jeffrey and brothers: Lee and Carroll Feuerbach.

A memorial has been established in Louie's memory.

Online condolences can be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.