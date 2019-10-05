Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
417 N. Main Street
Davenport, IA
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Cameron, WI
Louise E. Hamilton


1949 - 2019
Louise E. Hamilton Obituary

Louise E. Hamilton

January 24, 1949-October 2, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Louise E. Hamilton, 70, of Eldridge, will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, Davenport. Burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Louise died peacefully, Tuesday, October 2, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family.

Louise Eileen Brooten was born on January 24, 1949 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, one of six children born on Barney and Marie (St. Louis) Brooten. Louise grew up in Cameron, Wisconsin where she met Allan J. Hamilton at the town swimming pool her senior year of high school. Louise and Allan were united in marriage on August 5, 1967 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cameron, Wisconsin. Allan preceded Louise in passing on July 2, 2018.

Louise and Allan moved to the Quad Cities after Allan was discharged from the Air Force and began work at the Rock Island Arsenal. Louise graduated from Stewarts School of Cosmetology and after graduation began working as a stylist.

Louise cherished the time she spent with her three grandchildren, Lexi, Payton, and Abby. She also enjoyed baking, and growing and tending to flowers in her garden at home. Louise also enjoyed trips to the casinos with Allan and her sisters when they would come to town. In her younger years, she enjoyed snowmobiling with Allan.

Survivors include her daughters, Christy (Justin) Yaddof, and Angela Alexander all of Eldridge, grandchildren: Lexi and Payton Yaddof and Abby Alexander; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy Voigt, Lake Mills, Wisconsin, Lori (Bob) Bossany, Menomonie, Wisconsin, Dorothy (Ben) Ryba; brother and sister-in-law, Bernie (LuAnn) Brooten; brother-in-law, Jim Rude, all of Cameron, Wisconsin and a sister-in-law, Randene Kalina, Haugen, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Louise was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Mary Rude, and a brother-in-law, George Kalina. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Louise's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 5, 2019
