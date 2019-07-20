Louise Edmund Egger

March 19, 1921-July 5, 2019

MINOCQUA, WI-Louise (Edmund) Egger, age 98, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at home in Minocqua, Wisconsin. Louise was born to Amos and Minnie (Odean) Edmund on March 19th, 1921, at home on the farm in Four Corners, Iowa, where she grew up with her brothers, Rudy, Park, and Dick, and sisters, Beth and Bea. She graduated from Moline High School, moved to Oklahoma, and back to the Quad Cities.

Louise lived with insurmountable faith and gratitude. She had a passion for nature-especially birds, flowers, and kittens-and she looked for sunshine every day. Louise was incredibly intelligent. She enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing, puzzles, bridge, public television, the Augustana Symphony Orchestra, and her grandchildren's music, art, and athletics.

More than anything, Louise loved God, her husband Arnold, her family, friends, neighbors, and all people around the world. Louise met Arnold while they worked together at the Clock Tower on the Rock Island Arsenal. They moved to Los Angeles, CA, then returned to settle in Rock Island. They loved to visit with family and eat hand churned ice cream at family reunions. Louise and Arnold were longtime members of First Lutheran Church in Moline, where she served as secretary for 16 years.

Louise donated to many charities, including the Swedish Heritage Society, Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Special Olympics, and endowment at Augustana College.

Louise was patient and kind, brilliant, generous, strong, and loving. She was loved dearly by her son, Gary Egger and his wife Bekah; daughter, Cathy Hassman and her husband John; daughter, Nancy Schilling and her husband Billy; grandchildren, Nate and his wife Candy, Nick, Ian, Jean and her husband Christian, Peter, Anthony, Walter, Andrew, and Lauren; and great grandchildren, Zack, Lucy, and Rose.

Her memorial service will be held on July 29th, 2019, 11am at First Lutheran Church in Moline. Luncheon following.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.