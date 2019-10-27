Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Lowanda Mae (Engel) Simmons


1924 - 2019
Lowanda Mae (Engel) Simmons Obituary

Lowanda Mae (Engel) Simmons

October 28, 1924-October 22, 2019

DAVENPORT-Lowanda Mae (Engel) Simmons, 94, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to LifeBridge Church, Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Lowanda was born on October 28, 1924 to Robert and Gussie (Willard) Guinn in Bose, IL. She was united in marriage to George Engel on July 18, 1952 and together they had one daughter, Kim Bothel. He preceded her in death in 1996. She later married Johnie Simmons in 2001. She worked for many years as a nurse's aide at St. Lukes Hospital.

Lowanda was a loving and caring woman who loved her home and cherished her family. She was also an avid lover of animals, especially her pets. Above all, she was a woman of great faith.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Johnie Simmons; daughters, Kim (Mike Darnell) Bothel of Davenport, and Renee (Bobby) Bailey of Ohio; son, Jimmy Simmons of Ohio; brothers: Robert (Judy) Guinn of Davenport, William (Karen) Guinn of Davenport, and James Guinn of Davenport; sisters, Dorothy McCoy of Arizona, and Barbara (Kenneth) Penrod of Ohio; grandchildren: Alexandria, Jacob, Mollie, Jenna, Jeffrey and Heather; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George, and brother, Loren Guinn.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 27, 2019
