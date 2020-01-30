|
Loyal "Blackie" J. LeBarge
January 26, 2020
LECLAIRE-Loyal "Blackie" J. LeBarge, 69, of LeClaire passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Davenport. A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29th at Argo Corners, LeClaire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Blackie loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family, friends, and enjoyed NASCAR racing.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Sharon; children, Lori (Kevin) and Mike; grandchildren, Brandon, Reese, and Riley; and numerous siblings.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 30, 2020