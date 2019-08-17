|
Lucille Dorothy Henkel
May 5, 1930-August 14, 2019
DAVENPORT-Lucille Dorothy Henkel passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be private in Dubuque. She will be laid to rest in Linwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
She was born on May 5, 1930, in Sherrill, Iowa, to Elizabeth (Harvey) and William J. Schmitt. Lucille married Robert W. Henkel on May 8, 1951, at the Sherrill Methodist Church. They had 53 years together until Bob's death in 2004. She and Bob moved to Dubuque, Iowa, in 1954 and raised two children, Susan and Randall. Lucille was a proud homemaker; her family was priority.
Lucille was a steward of the earth. Her passion was her garden and the songbirds of that garden, which created the music of each day. She believed "flowers make people better, happier, and more helpful. They are the sunshine, food, and medicine for the soul" (Luther Burbank). She was a member of the Grandview United Methodist Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Skip) Altig; grandchildren: Megan Henkel; Van (Maggie) Altig, Lenexa, Kansas; Kurt (Nikki) Altig, Broken Bow and Alexandria Henkel; great grandchildren: Jack Altig, Makenna Altig, William Altig, Declan Henkel, and Kade Altig.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son, Randy, and daughter in law, Mary.
"Dry your tears of sorrow; Mothers never die; they just move in with God and keep house up in the sky."
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank her friends in the East Ridge Condo Association for their kindnesses.